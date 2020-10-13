Game on! Titans have no new positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Bills game, reports say

BUFFALO, NY – OCTOBER 07: Wide receiver Taywan Taylor #13 of the Tennessee Titans avoids the tackle of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at New Era Field on October 7, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will finally be able to play Tuesday night.

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have no new positive cases of COVID-19 ahead of their game in Nashville.

The #Titans had no new positives from Monday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per source. Game on tonight against the #Bills. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2020

The last time the Titans had a player test positive for COVID-19 was last Wednesday. Since then, only one staff member tested positive on Saturday.

Bills-Titans will be the third NFL game played on a Tuesday since 1946.

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m.

This developing story was originally published by Paul Ross at WKBW.