Game 2 of Marlins-Cubs MLB wild-card series postponed because of weather

CHICAGO (AP) — Game 2 of the National League wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins was postponed because of a forecast for rain.

Miami leads 1-0 after winning the opener 5-1, and the teams will meet Friday.

Today’s #Cubs-Marlins Wild Card Series game has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather throughout the day. It will be made up tomorrow at 1:08 p.m. CDT (6:08 p.m. if it’s the only game). Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday, 10/3, with timing TBD. pic.twitter.com/NBh9RWx1Zw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 1, 2020

If a Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday.

Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Game 2 for Chicago, and rookie Sixto Sánchez for the Marlins.