Game 2 of Marlins-Cubs MLB wild-card series postponed because of weather

People wear face masks and walk outside of Wrigley Field before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. It will be the last home game of the season. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO (AP) — Game 2 of the National League wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins was postponed because of a forecast for rain.

Miami leads 1-0 after winning the opener 5-1, and the teams will meet Friday.

If a Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday.

Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Game 2 for Chicago, and rookie Sixto Sánchez for the Marlins.

