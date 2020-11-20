Former football coach Lou Holtz says he has COVID-19

ESPN analyst Lou Holtz looks on prior to the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday January 2, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. University of Oklahoma won 45-31. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia, South Carolina, TV station WOLO.

“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station.

Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. He retired from coaching in 2004, after being with various teams, including William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, South Carolina and in the NFL with the New York Jets.

He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Holtz is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.