Former MLB pitcher Don Sutton passes away at 75, son says

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Don Sutton delivers a pitch in the first inning of Game 6 of the World Series in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 19, 1982.

Don Sutton, who played for five Major League Baseball teams over more than two decades, passed away on Tuesday. He was 75.

Sutton’s son, Daron, made the announcement on social media, writing that Don passed away in his sleep overnight.

“He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect…and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace,” Daron Sutton wrote.

Don Sutton first pitched for the L.A. Dodgers in 1966, and then joined the Astros in 1981. In 1982, Sutton was sent to the Milwaukee Brewers and then to the Oakland Athletics in 1985, before returning to the Dodgers in 1988.

Sutton retired in 1989 to start his broadcasting career as a commentator.

Jon Greenburg, the president of the Milwaukee Admirals Hockey Club and former media director for the Brewers, tweeted Tuesday that Don took him under his wing when he started as a batboy in 1984.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Don Sutton’s passing,” Greenburg writes. “He took care of me and was always so kind to me. This one gets me. My deepest condolences to the Sutton family.”

