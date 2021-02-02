Former Giant JPP talks comeback ahead of Super Bowl appearance

NEW YORK — A majority of New York Giants fans will likely tell you they’re rooting for Tom Brady and Tampa Bay to lose this weekend against Kansas City.

But this Super Bowl might be an exception for some who’d typically cheer against the Patriots, and it’s because of Brady’s teammate, Jason Pierre-Paul.

“They’re going to get a show Sunday, and they know it. They know they’re going to get a show Sunday from me,” Pierre-Paul said about the upcoming showdown.

Pierre-Paul is no stranger to playing in the final NFL game of the year. He’s searching for his second championship after winning one with the Giants in 2012.

Nine years later, and JPP is still effective. He’s the leading sacker and one of the top defensive playmakers on Tampa Bay.

No one could have guessed how his career would play out after 2015. That summer, Pierre-Paul nearly lost his life and destroyed his hand during a fireworks explosion on July 4.

“I came back just to shock the world, just to prove that anything is possible if you put God first,” he said from Tampa, Fla.

That wasn’t the only adversity he faced. Pierre-Paul also overcame a broken neck injury from a car accident in 2019. The 32-year old credits his resiliency to his father.

“I’ve been through a lot. The things I’ve gone through, I just think happy thoughts,” Pierre-Paul explained. “I say this all the time, my father being blind around the age of 30 or 31 and me being born and him having to look out for me while my mom worked. Just us trying to live. He did all he can and never quit.”