Former Clemson player Todd Schonhar passes away from COVID-19

Clemson fans are mourning the passing of one of their own.

On Tuesday, the Clemson Athletic Department announced that former football player and graduate assistant coach Todd Schonhar died after a battle with COVID-19. He was 57 years old.

From 1982-86, Schonhar played for the Tigers, initially joining the team as a walk-on.

Schonhar was named to the Academic All-ACC team in 1986 and earned letters in 1985 and 1986 as a reserve quarterback and holder.

Fans will remember Schonhar the most as the holder for David Treadwell’s game-winning 46-yard field goal in 1986 against Georgia. Schonhar was pictured lifting Treadwell as the team celebrated.

According to school officials, Schonhar is survived by his wife, Julia Barton, a former Clemson cheerleader.