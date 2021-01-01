Former Bears Super Bowl champion Michael Richardson arrested, charged with murder in Arizona

Former player of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl team, Michael Richardson, has been charged with second-degree murder in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Former Chicago Bears All-Pro Super Bowl champion Michael Richardson has been arrested and charged with murder in Arizona.

According to KNXV, Richardson was arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Ronald Like, 47, in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say Like was found shot Tuesday and was transported to a local hospital where he later died, USA Today reported.

According to Maricopa County jail records, Richardson, 59, has been charged with second-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, and a felony warrant.

According to the jail records, his bond is currently set at $1 million, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7.

According to ESPN, Richardson had been convicted of more than 20 crimes by 2008, KNXV reported.

KNXV reported that Richardson was arrested twice in 2020 by Phoenix, both times for alleged drug possession.

In 2018, he was arrested and locked up in Maricopa County for allegedly possessing meth, crack cocaine, and heroin, KNXV reported.

Richardson won a Super Bowl with the Bears in 1985 and played college football at Arizona State from 1979-82.