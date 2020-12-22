Florida’s Keyontae Johnson released from hospital, 10 days after collapsing during game

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

Florida Gators’ Keyontae Johnson was released from the hospital Tuesday, 10 days after he collapsed during a game against Florida State.

In a statement, Johnson’s family announced the news, saying they were “looking forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”

During the Dec. 12 game against the Seminoles, Johnson collapsed as he headed back onto the court after a timeout. He was taken off the court in a stretcher and then rushed to the hospital.

Although it is unknown what caused the Gators forward to collapse, his family, however, addressed it in the statement.

“Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness,” the family said. “As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.”

Last Friday, Johnson released a video on social media thanking fans for their support and the medical staff.