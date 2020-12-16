Florida golfer snatches ball back after it landed on alligator

Kyle Downes was able to get his golf ball back from an alligator during a recent round in Florida.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A golfer in Florida didn’t exactly “play it as it lies,” during a recent round, but he was able to get his ball back after it landed on the back of a large alligator.

Kyle Downes of Cape Coral was golfing at Coral Oakes Golf Course when his ball ended up on the back of a large alligator that was sunning itself near a water hazard.

While a friend recorded on his phone, Downes slowly approached the gator from behind and was able to snatch the ball before it slithered away into the water.

Downes later shared the video of his encounter on Facebook and added that the animal wasn’t harmed in any way.

This story was originally published by WFTX in Fort Meyers, Florida.