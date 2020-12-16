Florida golfer snatches ball back after it landed on alligator

Sports

by: WFTX Staff

Posted: / Updated:
alligator.jpeg

Kyle Downes was able to get his golf ball back from an alligator during a recent round in Florida.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A golfer in Florida didn’t exactly “play it as it lies,” during a recent round, but he was able to get his ball back after it landed on the back of a large alligator.

Kyle Downes of Cape Coral was golfing at Coral Oakes Golf Course when his ball ended up on the back of a large alligator that was sunning itself near a water hazard.

While a friend recorded on his phone, Downes slowly approached the gator from behind and was able to snatch the ball before it slithered away into the water.

Downes later shared the video of his encounter on Facebook and added that the animal wasn’t harmed in any way.

This story was originally published by WFTX in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region