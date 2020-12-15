Florida basketball star ‘breathing on his own’ after collapsing on court, parents say

A University of Florida men’s basketball player is now able to breath on his own and speak while recovering in Gainesville, according to a statement from Keyontae Johnson’s parents. Johnson collapsed on the court Saturday while playing Florida State in Tallahassee.
“Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health,” the statement attributed to Nika and Marrecus Johnson reads. “We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.”
December 15, 2020
After spending Saturday and Sunday night in a Tallahassee hospital with family and coaches at his bedside, Johnson was moved back to Gainesville by helicopter Monday. In the statement Monday announcing his move, the university said he was still in critical condition.
It is still not clear why Johnson collapsed during the game. He was unresponsive and was removed from the court on a stretcher. Johnson’s grandfather told USA Today that the basketball star was placed in a medically induced coma.