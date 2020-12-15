Florida basketball star ‘breathing on his own’ after collapsing on court, parents say

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

A University of Florida men’s basketball player is now able to breath on his own and speak while recovering in Gainesville, according to a statement from Keyontae Johnson’s parents. Johnson collapsed on the court Saturday while playing Florida State in Tallahassee.

“Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health,” the statement attributed to Nika and Marrecus Johnson reads. “We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.”

After spending Saturday and Sunday night in a Tallahassee hospital with family and coaches at his bedside, Johnson was moved back to Gainesville by helicopter Monday. In the statement Monday announcing his move, the university said he was still in critical condition.

It is still not clear why Johnson collapsed during the game. He was unresponsive and was removed from the court on a stretcher. Johnson’s grandfather told USA Today that the basketball star was placed in a medically induced coma.