Fitzpatrick, Dolphins keep Jets winless with 20-3 victory

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
APTOPIX Dolphins Jets Football

New York Jets’ Denzel Mims, right, cannot hold onto the ball in the end zone while Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes while starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins kept the New York Jets winless with a 20-3 victory.

Tagovailoa was inactive with a left thumb injury, so Fitzpatrick stepped in against one of his many former teams and didn’t need to do too much against the lowly Jets.

The veteran quarterback was 24 of 39 for 257 yards with TD throws to tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen to help the Dolphins bounce back after having a five-game winning streak end last week.

The Jets dropped to 0-11.

