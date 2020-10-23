First two World Series games mark record lows for TV ratings

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot is safe at third past Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner on a ball hit by Joey Wendle during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The World Series has drawn a record-low audience of television viewers for the second straight night.

Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 was seen by an average of 8,950,000 viewers on Fox.

Los Angeles’ opening 8-3 victory in Game 1 was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox.

The low for any game before this year came the only other time the Rays were in the World Series, when Game 3 against Philadelphia in 2008 was viewed by 9,836,000.

The World Series ratings are consistent with a drop in ratings across all live sports in 2020, though live sports remain among the most-watched events on television.