Fields throws 5 TD passes, No. 3 Ohio State beats Rutgers

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner, center, and defensive back Shaun Wade, right, tackle Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to help No. 3 Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-27 on Saturday night.

Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, added to his already gaudy 2020 resume, completing 24 of 28 passes for 314 yards.

Fields threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave, with Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson and Jeremy Ruckert also recipients of scoring passes as the Buckeyes improved to 3-0.

Rutgers dropped to 1-2.

