Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Federal safety officials are expected to vote Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on what likely caused the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others to crash into a Southern California hillside last year, killing all aboard. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. safety officials are poised to announce the long-awaited conclusion of what likely caused the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others.

The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the probable cause and any recommendations to prevent future disasters.

One of those recommendations is to require all helicopters to have a Terrain Awareness and Warning System. This device signals when an aircraft is in danger of crashing, The Associated Press reported.

According to The AP, only air ambulances have them.

Bryant and the others were flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County on Jan. 26, 2020. The helicopter crashed in thick fog north of Los Angeles.

The AP reported that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, tried climbing through the fog before it crashed into the Calabasas hills below, killing everyone on board instantly.

Officials say there was no sign of mechanical failure, and they believe the crash was accidental.

According to The AP, the NTSB will make “nonbinding recommendations to prevent future crashes” when they meet Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available shortly before the start of the meeting at http://ntsb.windrosemedia.com/.