Father of Patriots running back James White killed in South Florida crash

Sports

by: WPTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Father of Patriots running back James White killed in South Florida crash

New England Patriots running back James White stands on the sideline in the second half of a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The father of New England Patriots running back James White was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in South Florida, hours before his team’s appearance on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Donald Prichard said Miami-Dade police Capt. Tyrone White was killed in a two-vehicle crash about 1 p.m. along Griffin Road in Cooper City.

Prichard said one vehicle overturned and the other caught fire. Two of the three victims were flown to a hospital for medical treatment, but the elder White was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the father of James White, a fourth-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2014.

The 28-year-old running back graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale before becoming a star for the Wisconsin Badgers in college. He did not play during Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

BSO detectives are investigating the crash.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast