Father of Patriots running back James White killed in South Florida crash

The father of New England Patriots running back James White was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in South Florida, hours before his team’s appearance on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”
Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Donald Prichard said Miami-Dade police Capt. Tyrone White was killed in a two-vehicle crash about 1 p.m. along Griffin Road in Cooper City.
Prichard said one vehicle overturned and the other caught fire. Two of the three victims were flown to a hospital for medical treatment, but the elder White was pronounced dead at the scene.
I’m extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County. I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace. 1/2….
— Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) September 20, 2020
He was the father of James White, a fourth-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2014.
The 28-year-old running back graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale before becoming a star for the Wisconsin Badgers in college. He did not play during Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
BSO detectives are investigating the crash.