Father of Cincinnati Bengals’ Mackensie Alexander found safe in Florida

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was found safe in Florida after he had been reported missing Monday night.

Jean Odney Alexandre walked to the ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

**********************UPDATE*********************

MR. ALEXANDRE HAS BEEN LOCATED!!!

AT 7:15 THIS MORNING, HE WALKED UP TO THE RANGER STATION AT THE KISSIMMEE PRAIRIE PRESERVE STATE PARK. HE IS IN GOOD HEALTH AND WILL BE TURNED OVER TO FAMILY MEMBERS. — Okeechobee Sheriff (@OkeeSheriff) August 27, 2020

Alexandre and another man traveled to northwest Okeechobee County on Monday to pick berries. The other man left the area, and Alexandre was reported missing later that night.

Alexander left the team training camp when his father went missing. Authorities arrested Alexander on Tuesday on a battery charge.

“We are aware of the situation,” a Bengals spokesperson wrote in a brief statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

According to Alexander’s arrest report, he and another man arrived at the victim’s Collier County home on Tuesday. The victim’s son would later tell police that the pair said they were there to discuss an unspecified incident that had taken place the day before. The victim let them in; Alexander and the other suspect began asking him to get in their car.

When the victim refused, according to the arrest report, Alexander threatened to get a gun out of the car. The victim continued to refuse. Deputies wrote that the second suspect then held him down while Alexander repeatedly punched him.

The pair fled the scene when they heard sirens approaching, according to the sheriff’s office, but were quickly found nearby. Both were arrested and charged with battery.

Alexander appeared before a judge Wednesday and was given $2,000 bond. Alexander has since posted bond and is out of jail, his defense attorney, Brian Pakett, confirmed to WCPO late Wednesday.

He is scheduled to appear again in court on Sept. 17.

This story was first reported by WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio.