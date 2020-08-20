Fans or no fans: Here’s what NFL teams have planned for fans this upcoming season

Where will fans be able to attend NFL games in-person this fall? It depends on where you live.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs announced a limited number of Chiefs Kingdom would be allowed inside Arrowhead Stadium when the team takes the field on September 10 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The team will allow fans at 22 percent of Arrowhead’s capacity or about 16,812 fans.

So where do the other 31 teams stand on allowing fans in the stands? Here’s a breakdown:

Arizona Cardinals: The team sent season ticket holders a letter on July 26 saying there’s “very low” probability the stadium would be at capacity for the team’s season opener.

Atlanta Falcons: The team announced on Aug. 17 , that no fans would be allowed at games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through the month of September.

Baltimore Ravens: As of July 8, the Baltimore Ravens announced fewer than 14,000 fans would be allowed in the stadium during home games. This equals about 22 percent of M&T Bank Stadium’s capacity.

Buffalo Bills: As of July 1 , New York State says that fans are prohibited at professional sporting events.

Carolina Panthers: The team is yet to make an official decision on allowing fans to attend games. In mid-July, reports by the Charlotte Observer indicated “the team is planning for a variety of scenarios, anywhere from 20,000 fans to no fans at all, per a source with knowledge of the situation.”

Chicago Bears: On Aug. 17, the team announced there would be no fans in the stadium for the 2020 season for now. In a statement, the team said, “The Bears and the City of Chicago have agreed that it’s not yet the right time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field due to COVID-19. But they will continue to monitor the situation and believe there’s a sound plan in place to bring fans back once it is deemed safe.”

Cincinnati Bengals: As of July 10, the team announced some fans would be allowed in the stadium. No specific number has been announced but if approved, the team says “capacity will be greatly reduced.” Face masks will be required and tailgating is out of the question for fans according to the team.

Cleveland Browns: The team says it wants fans in attendance but as of now the decision is in the hands of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, told reporters the hope is to have about “13,000 to 14,000 fans would be permitted, or about 20% of capacity,” in an August interview.

Dallas Cowboys: On Aug. 12, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, announced fans would be allowed at AT&T Stadium this season . He said he’s confident that fans would follow safety precautions. Jones didn’t release a specific number but Texas currently allows 50-percent capacity for sporting events. That would equal 40,000 fans in the stadium.

Denver Broncos: On July 15, the team notified season ticket holders that stadium capacity would likely be reduced this year.

Detroit Lions: The team says some fans will be allowed in the stands but are still unsure of how many. In a letter to season ticket holders , the team said, “The organization is preparing to host fans at all eight regular-season home games, but there is still uncertainty surrounding how many fans, if any, will be allowed to attend games during the 2020 season or under what conditions.”

Green Bay Packers: Packers fans, lovingly known as “cheeseheads,” will have to watch games from a distance for at least the first two games of the season the team announced. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities around the country and throughout Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers announced today that Lambeau Field will not host fans at the first two home games this season,” the team said on Aug. 6.

Houston Texans: Texans fans will also watch from a distance to start the season. On Aug. 14, the team announced fans will not be allowed for the home opener. However, the team will reevaluate the decision. “Whether fans can attend other home games later in the season will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater Houston area, which is currently at the highest threat level (RED),” the team said.

Indianapolis Colts: As of late July, the team announced it’s “anticipating,” allowing fans at 25 percent of Lucas Oil Stadium’s capacity. The 25 percent equals to about 17,500 fans. Since then the team hasn’t provided any more updates to fans.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Similar to their AFC South foe, the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars announced fans would be allowed at 25 percent of TIAA Bank Field’s capacity. That equals about 16,791 fans inside the stadium.

Los Angeles Chargers: On July 21, the NFL reported the Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, who share the brand new SoFi Stadium, would have limited or no fans this season.

Los Angeles Rams: On July 21, the NFL reported the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, who share the brand new SoFi Stadium, would have limited or no fans this season.

Las Vegas Raiders: In its first season at Allegiant Stadium, the newly named Las Vegas Raiders will play the whole 2020 season without fans. “After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance,” the team said.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins have yet to officially announce whether fans will be allowed in the stadium or not. In July, the team said , “Stadium capacity for regular-season games will be determined at a later date in consultation with health experts and government officials.”

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings still haven’t officially told fans if they would be allowed in the stands. According to reports , the team told season ticket holders they should expect “significantly reduced capacity.” The team even hinted at the chance of no fans at all.

New England Patriots: Not only will Patriots fans have to get used to not seeing Tom Brady take the field, but they’ll also have to adjust to an estimated 20 percent capacity limit for fans at Gillette Stadium. The team says the 20 percent capacity is “pending state and local approval.”

New Orleans Saints: The team announced no fans will be in the stands to start the season when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will reevaluate whether or not fans can attend later games. However, the team did say, “the current guidance we have received from our government leaders suggests this to be unlikely.”

New York Giants: There won’t be anything close to a Giant crowd in Metlife stadium this season. In mid-July, the team announced that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s state-of-emergency order also applies to Metlife Stadium. “We support Governor Murphy’s decision in the interest of public health and safety and, until circumstances change, both the Giants and Jets will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance,” the team said.

New York Jets: Like New York Giants fans, Jets fans will have to watch from a distance for potentially the whole season. Due to Governor Phil Murphy’s state-of-emergency fans will not be allowed at Metlife Stadium for the 2020 season the team announced.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles still have not announced whether fans will be allowed in the stands. Early reports indicated that Philadelphia city officials had barred fans from attending games. They later clarified the situation saying, “Specifically, with regards to the 2020 NFL season, the Eagles and the City of Philadelphia remain in close communication. Both entities are committed to the health and safety of the players, employees, fans, and community. The City and the Eagles have been working together during this time and will continue to do so,” city officials said.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers have yet to officially announce if fans will be allowed in Heinz Field. If fans are allowed, “it is highly likely that seating capacity will be greatly reduced to allow for social distancing and other safety measures,” t he team said.

San Francisco 49ers: 49ers fans still don’t know if they’ll be allowed in the stands for the defending NFC champion’s home opener. In late July, the team said , “To ensure the health and safety of 49ers fans, players, coaches, staff and the greater community, and to comply with state and local restrictions, the 49ers may not be able to host fans in full or limited capacity this season.”

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks will be without their “12th man” after the team announced no fans will be allowed at CenturyLink Field for at least the first three games of the season. “The Seahawks will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make decisions about potentially having fans in attendance for the remaining five home games,” the team said.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: As the Tom Brady era begins in Tampa, fans still don’t know if they’ll be allowed to see TB-12 take the field. However, reports indicated the team was shooting toward a 25 percent capacity for fans at Raymond James Stadium.

Tennessee Titans: No fans will be allowed in the stadium through the end of September, the team announced Aug. 18.

Washington Football Team: The nameless Washington team announced a mascot is not the only thing the team would go without to start the season. No fans will be allowed in FedEx Stadium for the whole season.

This story was first reported by David Medina at KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.