Fan at KC Chiefs game tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten people were asked to quarantine after a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener, the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department announced Thursday.

According to the department, one person who watched the game from the group’s box tested positive for the virus one day after the game.

The department said everyone who was around the individual was notified and have agreed to quarantine.

The Chiefs said staff who interacted with the person who tested positive wore personal protective equipment.

On the field, so far every player and coach on the Chiefs and the Houston Texans teams have tested negative for the virus.

One Arrowhead Stadium groundskeeper also tested positive.

The Chiefs said in a statement Thursday morning they are cooperating with the health department.

“Compliance with the protocols remains a key component to making this plan effective. We appreciate the professionalism and diligence of the Health Department and will continue to support its efforts in this matter and throughout the season,” the statement read.

