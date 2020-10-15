Falcons shut down facility after 2nd positive COVID test

Out of an abundance of caution, the Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they were shutting down their practice facility after a second person within their organization tested positive for COVID-19 this week. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they were shutting down their practice facility after a second person within their organization tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

According to a press release, the team said the one new positive test made them decide to virtually conduct all operations.

Although the team did not say who tested positive, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported an assistant coach was who tested positive.

It was a #Falcons assistant coach who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 this morning, per source. The team had the option to return to the facility this afternoon, but decided to operate virtually all day as a precaution. Plan is back tomorrow, barring further issues. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2020

On Wednesday, the team placed defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Atlanta is still scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted.