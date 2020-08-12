Exhibition fight between Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. pushed back to Nov.

Former American boxer Mike Tyson poses at the photo call for the film “Tyson” during the 61st International film festival in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2008. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri)

The exhibition fight between former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. has a new date.

According to a press release by Triller, the 8-round showdown was slated for Sept. 12 but has been pushed back to Nov. 28.

“Changing the date to November 28 will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history,” Tyson said in the news release. “This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”

New fights on the undercard were also announced. Badou Jack will face off against Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley will take on Rashad Coulter as they join the previously-announced bout between Youtube star Jake Paul vs. former NBA player Nate Robinson.

“Given the enormous interest, the holiday weekend will make this historic battle an even bigger viewing event, marking the first live Pay-Per-View event brought to the world by Triller as the first of the “Triller Battles” series,” Triller said in the release.

The full fight card:

MAIN CARD

Main Event

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

8 rounds – Heavyweight

Featured Bout 2

Jake Paul v. Nate Robinson

6 rounds – 188lbs

Featured Bout 3

Badou Jake vs. Blake McKernan

8 rounds – 192lbs

Featured Bout 4

Vidal Riley vs. Randy Coulter

6 rounds – 210lbs

UNDERCARD

Bout 5

Jamaine Ortiz v. Jesse Garcia

8 rounds – 135lbs

Bout 6

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez

8 rounds – 140lbs

Bout 7

Giuseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones

8 rounds – Heavyweight

The event is to take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in California and the California State Athletic Commission is sanctioning the bout.

The “Frontline Battle” will be available to watch on Pay-Per-View and the social media platform Triller.