ESPN’s Monday Night Football returns to PIX11 for the 2020 season

ESPN’s Monday Night Football will be returning to PIX11 for the 2020 season, including the week one match-up between the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14th.

PIX11 has reached an agreement with ESPN and WABC for the over-the-air broadcast rights for a total of three games.

Later in the season PIX11 will carry the much-anticipated showdown between the Giants and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 2nd, and the following week the New York Jets take on division rivals the New England Patriots on November 9th.

Prior to each game PIX11 will air a locally produced pre-game show hosted by the PIX11 sports team of Andy Adler, Joe Mauceri and Justin Walters.

The pre-game show on September 14th will start at 6:30pm with ESPN’s coverage to follow at 7pm with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth.

The pregame shows on November 2nd and 9th will begin at 7:30pm, while ESPN’s coverage to follow at 8pm with Monday Night Football’s new main broadcast team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

All three pre-game shows will be available on PIX11 TV, PIX11.com, and PIX11 Plus, which includes Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire.

The broadcasts will also feature reporter Lisa Salters and officiating analyst John Parry.