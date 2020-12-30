ESPN’s Herbstreit to call CFP from home after catching COVID

by: Scripps National & Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mississippi Florida St Football

FILE – ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit watches warmups before an NCAA college football game between Florida State and Mississippi in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. Florida State won 45-34. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Herbstreit announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to call the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State from home. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to call the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State from home.

Herbstreit posted Tuesday night on Twitter that he was feeling good and his family was OK.

He said he will still be part of “College GameDay” on the morning of Jan. 1 and on the call of the Sugar Bowl with play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler that night.

Greg McElroy, who calls games for ESPN and ABC, was scheduled to call the Cotton Bowl between No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 10 Florida on Wednesday, also announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Herbstreit’s ESPN bio, he has been with the sports network since August 1996 and played quarterback at Ohio State from 1989-92.

