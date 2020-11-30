NFL: Ravens and Steelers game moved to Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, front left, fumbles the ball while being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 28-24. Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Week 12 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers has now been moved to Wednesday, the National Football League announced on Monday.

The league said the game will be played at 3:40 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC.

This is the third time this game has been moved.

It was originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night but was moved to Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens.

It was then moved from Sunday to Tuesday, and now will be played Wednesday.

Last week, reports from the NFL Network said Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.

With the rescheduling, the league said other games will be moved around: Steelers will host the Washington Football Team on Monday at 5 p.m. ET which was originally slated for Sunday, while the Ravens will host the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” says the NFL.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh released a statement regarding the postponement.

We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process, while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.

Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to play the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.

Ravens player Pat Ricard spoke out about the COVID outbreak:

The word is out, I tested positive yesterday for COVID. I’ll be using this time to rest/recover along w my teammates/staff who has been affected by this virus. I appreciate all the love and support. We will come back stronger than ever! ❤️??✊? — Pat Ricard (@PRic508) November 27, 2020

