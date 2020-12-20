Erase that 0!: Jets edge Rams 23-20, avoid winless season

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The New York Jets avoided a winless season with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Sam Darnold passed for 207 yards and Frank Gore rushed for an early touchdown and made a decisive third-down reception with 2:05 left.
The Jets avoided the third 0-16 season in NFL history with a strong start and a gritty finish at SoFi Stadium. Embattled coach Adam Gase ended the longest losing streak in Jets history at 13 games, but only after New York blew most of a 17-point lead in the second half.
The Rams took their most embarrassing loss in the Sean McVay era.