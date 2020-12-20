Erase that 0!: Jets edge Rams 23-20, avoid winless season

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Robert Woods, Bless Austin

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, left, catches a touchdown next to New York Jets cornerback Bless Austin during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The New York Jets avoided a winless season with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Sam Darnold passed for 207 yards and Frank Gore rushed for an early touchdown and made a decisive third-down reception with 2:05 left.

The Jets avoided the third 0-16 season in NFL history with a strong start and a gritty finish at SoFi Stadium. Embattled coach Adam Gase ended the longest losing streak in Jets history at 13 games, but only after New York blew most of a 17-point lead in the second half.

The Rams took their most embarrassing loss in the Sean McVay era.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants