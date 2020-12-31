Duke women end basketball season amid virus

FILE – In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, then-Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Boston. The Duke women’s basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, because the school has not publicly announced the decision. Duke’s new coach Kara Lawson, who was hired in July, had said this month: “I don’t think we should be playing right now. That’s my opinion on it.” (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

The Duke women’s basketball team ended its season Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party.

“The student-athletes on the Duke women’s basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns,” said Michael Schoenfeld, Vice President for Public Affairs & Government Relations and Chief Communications Officer for Duke University in a statement. “We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time. Duke will maintain our current schedule of competition in other sports and will continue to observe our rigorous health and safety protocols, which include daily testing for all student-athletes and are based on guidance from leading medical experts.”

The Blue Devils postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington.

The team’s next scheduled game was against Louisville on Thursday.

Before ending their season, the Lady Blue Devils had played four games under first-year head coach Kara Lawson, who was hired back in July.

The men’s basketball team planned to keep playing.