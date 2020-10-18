Dolphins turn up heat on Jets and embattled Gase, 24-0

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes and the Miami Dolphins held the winless New York Jets without a third-down conversion until the fourth quarter to get their first shutout in six years, 24-0.

The game was so lopsided that Miami rookie Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut in mop-up duty with 2:27 left.

The Dolphins reached .500 for the first time under second-year coach Brian Flores and moved into second place in the AFC East behind Buffalo.

The Jets are 0-6 and the NFL’s only winless team, increasing the heat on embattled coach Adam Gase.

