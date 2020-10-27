Dodgers prevail in 2020 World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Victor Gonzalez celebrates after striking out the side against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Powered by the bat of Mookie Betts and a masterful bullpen performance, the Los Angeles Dodgers prevailed in Game 6 of the World Series, defeating the Rays 3-1 on Tuesday to capture the 2020 World Series.

The Dodgers defeated Tampa in the series 4-2.

Meanwhile, Fox reported moments before the trophy celebration that Dodgers star Justin Turner was pulled from the game due to a COVID-19 infection. No other details were shared.

“After the completion of the game tonight, we were informed by MLB that Justin Turner received a positive COVID test and that’s why he was removed from the game.” pic.twitter.com/EOxcMlNs5R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020

Betts, one of the many offensive dynamos for the Dodgers, had two crucial plays in Tuesday’s Game 6 to secure the win. He first scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice to break a 1-1 stalemate.

Then in the bottom of the eighth inning, Betts hit a solo home run to give Los Angeles a 3-1 lead.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a gutsy call in the second inning to bench his starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin after just five outs. Roberts’ intrepid decision paid off, as the Dodgers bullpen held the Rays scoreless for the remaining seven and one-third innings.

Meanwhile, Rays pitcher Blake Snell kept the Dodgers off the scoreboard the first five innings, and it was not until after Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled Snell with a runner on base before the Dodgers were able to score. Many on social media questioned Cash pulling Snell, who until that point, was keeping the Dodgers off balanced.

While the series was played between the teams with the two best records in baseball, there was a David versus Goliath feel to the contest. According to Sportrac, the Dodgers had the second-highest payroll in MLB at $108 million. Meanwhile, the Rays carried a payroll of $28 million this year.

With the win, the Dodgers won their seventh World Series in club history, sixth since moving to Los Angeles.

While the entire MLB regular season was played without fans due to the coronavirus, the World Series was played in front of a limited number of fans in Texas’ Globe Life Field.

While a normal MLB season consists of 162 games, the 2020 season lasted just 60 games going into the playoffs.