Diego Maradona: Soccer legend dead at 60

** FILE ** Argentina’s Diego Maradona, holding up the trophy, is carried on shoulders as he celebrates at the end of the World Cup soccer final game against West Germany at the Atzeca Stadium, in Mexico City, in this June 29, 1986, file photo. Argentina won 3-2. Maradona and Argentinean coach Carlos Bilardo have been asked to lead Argentina by Julio Grondona, head of the Argentine Football Association, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2008. (AP Photo/Carlo Fumagalli, file)

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona has died, according to The Associated Press. He was 60 years old.

Maradona led Argentina to a World Cup championship in 1986. His performance in the 1986 World Cup is considered among the greatest of all time — he was awarded the tournament’s “Golden Ball” award for the best overall player.

He scored five goals throughout the tournament — including a controversial goal in a quarterfinal match against England that was scored despite a missed hand ball violation. The goal has since been nicknamed the “Hand of God.”

Throughout his 20-plus-year senior club career, spent mostly with European powers, Sevilla, Barcelona and Napoli, Maradona scored 259 goals in 491 career matches.

His reputation was tarnished by his addictions and an ill-fated spell in charge of the national team in 2008, but he remained idolized in soccer-mad Argentina as the “Pibe de Oro” or “Golden Boy.” Later in life, he struggled with cocaine addiction and obesity.

The AP reports that Maradona underwent brain surgery earlier this month.