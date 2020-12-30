Did ‘The Simpsons’ correctly predict how fans will attend games at Bills Stadium for the playoffs?

Sports

by: WKBW Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Simpsons Bills

Did ‘The Simpsons’ correctly predict fans at Bills Stadium for the playoffs?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Long-running cartoon “The Simpsons” is known for correctly predicting events in the future, and it appears the show has done it once again, this time with the Buffalo Bills.

In April of 2019, the show poked fun at Upstate New York with a parody song of the Frank Sinatra classic, “New York, New York.”

During the song, Homer Simpson is seen at a mostly empty Bills Stadium with another fan that is way more than six feet away, little did they know that more than a year and a half later, fans will be spread out at Bills Stadium for the first home playoff game in over 25 years.

This is not the first time the show has made a reference to the Buffalo Bills.

Most recently the late Pancho Billa was seen in cartoon form on the show in October 2019.

It appears the only thing the Simpsons got wrong is that fans will be wearing masks during the game.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.

This article was written by Paul Ross for WKBW.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

'Looking very, very nice'

NYC must install wi-fi for students in all family homeless shelters by August: Settlement

Vaccines become more accessible for both younger and older New Yorkers

Mayoral race update: Yang, Stringer, Garcia, Adams, McGuire

NYPD launches recruitment campaign in effort to increase officer diversity

NY lawmakers reach $212 billion budget deal, days after deadline

Small Business Spotlight: Macon Hardware in Bedford Stuyvesant