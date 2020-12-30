Did ‘The Simpsons’ correctly predict how fans will attend games at Bills Stadium for the playoffs?

Did ‘The Simpsons’ correctly predict fans at Bills Stadium for the playoffs?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Long-running cartoon “The Simpsons” is known for correctly predicting events in the future, and it appears the show has done it once again, this time with the Buffalo Bills.

In April of 2019, the show poked fun at Upstate New York with a parody song of the Frank Sinatra classic, “New York, New York.”

During the song, Homer Simpson is seen at a mostly empty Bills Stadium with another fan that is way more than six feet away, little did they know that more than a year and a half later, fans will be spread out at Bills Stadium for the first home playoff game in over 25 years.

This is not the first time the show has made a reference to the Buffalo Bills.

Most recently the late Pancho Billa was seen in cartoon form on the show in October 2019.

It appears the only thing the Simpsons got wrong is that fans will be wearing masks during the game.

This article was written by Paul Ross for WKBW.