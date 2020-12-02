Daytona 500 to limit fan capacity in 2021 due to COVID-19

by: WFTS Staff & Scripps National

Daytona 500 to limit fan capacity in 2021 due to COVID-19

Drivers take the green flag to start NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The Daytona International Speedway announced the Daytona 500 will have limited fan capacity next year due to COVID-19.

Organizers said they will continue to work with local and state health officials regarding fan attendance at the 63rd annual event set for Feb. 14.

“While the stands may not be 101,500 strong, one truth remains: we are as committed as ever to delivering a best-in-class experience at the World Center of Racing for The Great American Race. From the awe of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover, to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks on the biggest stage in motorsports – the DAYTONA 500 is sure to once again deliver the pageantry, thrills, and drama for all fans, especially those able to attend in person.”

Organizers said on its website they will work to accomodate those who have already purchased tickets to the race.

“To ensure social distancing between groups who will be in attendance, many fans will be reseated in new locations,” organizers said.

The speedway is expected to complete the reseating process by early January.

Everyone at the racetrack will be screened before they enter the facility and they’ll also be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing, organizers said.

This story was first reported by Lisette Lopez at WFTS in Tampa Bay, Florida.

