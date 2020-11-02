Cubs pitcher spent $47,000 on beer for Chicago fans

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jon Lester is now a free agent in the MLB, after a $25 million option was declined by the Chicago Cubs. If he does leave the team, he left fans a huge parting gift: $47,000 in beer.

On Friday, before the official word the team declined Lester’s option, the pitcher tweeted he wanted to thank his fans.

“Regardless of what’s next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im (sic) buying y’all my favorite beer,” Lester tweeted, then added four bars in the Chicago area. “Your 1st @MillerLite is on me. Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab,” Lester continued.

Regardless of what’s next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im buying y’all my favorite beer.Make a res at @Hopsmithchicago @LodgeTavern @ButchMcGuires @ShenannigansHOB & your 1st @MillerLite is on me. Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab — Jon Lester (@JLester34) October 30, 2020

Fans came out, and put more than 4,800 Miller Lite’s on Jon’s tab at the four bars over the weekend.

The receipts totaled more than $31,000 on beer, and Lester tipped 34 percent, in a nod to his jersey number. The total he spent was more than $47,000.

Thanks for coming out this weekend y’all! Yesterday we added 1,372 ⁦@MillerLites⁩ to my tab, bringing our grand total to 4,838. Shout out to all the bars, their staff, and those cheers-ing from afar! Whether this is goodbye or see you next year, I love you Chicago! #JonsTab pic.twitter.com/OTEIO2gOjc — Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 2, 2020

Lester told ESPN 1000 in Chicago he hopes there is a chance he can return to the team at a lesser deal. He has publicly said he wants to win his 200th career win as a Cub, he is just seven away.

“Since Day 1 it’s been awesome to be a part of,” Lester told ESPN. “They have made my family feel like family and accepted us from the beginning. It’s been a fun ride, and hopefully the ride is not over.”