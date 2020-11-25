COVID-19 forces postponement of Thanksgiving showdown between Ravens and Steelers

The NFL has postponed one of the three games that it had slated to air on Thanksgiving.
The NFL said in a tweet that the Ravens and Steelers will no longer play on Thanksgiving evening and will now be played Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC.
.@Ravens vs. @Steelers has been moved to Sunday, November 29, and will be broadcast nationally at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC. #BALvsPIT pic.twitter.com/cxVZooaGjm
— NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2020
The announcement comes a day after the Ravens closed its team facility and canceled practice after running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19.
Our game at the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday afternoon, November 29.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2020
The two traditional Thanksgiving matchups featuring the Detroit Lions — scheduled to play the Houston Texans at 12:30 p.m. ET — and the Dallas Cowboys — who will take on the Washington Football Team at 4:30 p.m. ET — are currently still slated to take place as scheduled.
Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the league, the Ravens/Steelers game is the first to be postponed in over a month. Last month, the NFL reshuffled the schedules of eight NFL teams in order to address outbreaks on several teams.
The league has not yet canceled any games due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Wednesday’s postponement marks the second time that the undefeated Steelers’ schedule has been affected by a COVID-19 outbreak with another team. Their Bye Week as effectively eliminated after their Oct. 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was postponed until Oct. 25 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.