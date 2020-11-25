COVID-19 forces postponement of Thanksgiving showdown between Ravens and Steelers

ESPN: Ravens and Steelers game moved to Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, front left, fumbles the ball while being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 28-24. Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The NFL has postponed one of the three games that it had slated to air on Thanksgiving.

The NFL said in a tweet that the Ravens and Steelers will no longer play on Thanksgiving evening and will now be played Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

The announcement comes a day after the Ravens closed its team facility and canceled practice after running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19.

The two traditional Thanksgiving matchups featuring the Detroit Lions — scheduled to play the Houston Texans at 12:30 p.m. ET — and the Dallas Cowboys — who will take on the Washington Football Team at 4:30 p.m. ET — are currently still slated to take place as scheduled.

Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the league, the Ravens/Steelers game is the first to be postponed in over a month. Last month, the NFL reshuffled the schedules of eight NFL teams in order to address outbreaks on several teams.

The league has not yet canceled any games due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Wednesday’s postponement marks the second time that the undefeated Steelers’ schedule has been affected by a COVID-19 outbreak with another team. Their Bye Week as effectively eliminated after their Oct. 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was postponed until Oct. 25 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

