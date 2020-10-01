Commissioners decline CFP expansion after Pac-12 request

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2019, file photo, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott speaks to reporters during the Pac-12 Conference women’s NCAA college basketball media day in San Francisco. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the CEO Group is not expected. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

The College Football Playoff will stick with the four-team format this season.

Executive director Bill Hancock says Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott asked the management committee to consider having eight teams play for the national championship.

The expansion request was made because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Conferences are not playing the same number of games and kicking off their seasons at different times.

Playoff leadership decided to stick with four semifinalists, who will square off at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl before the title game in Miami on Jan. 11.