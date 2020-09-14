Colts head coach kneels, players link arms before opening game against Jaguars

Sports

by: WRTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
  • Colts head coach kneels, players link arms before opening game against Jaguars
    The Indianapolis Colts players and personnel line up in the end zone for the national anthem during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Colts head coach kneels, players link arms before opening game against Jaguars
    Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, center, kneels the national anthem during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich knelt during the national anthem and the players stood with linked arms before Sunday’s opening game against the Jaguars.

The Colts also released a statement on behalf of Black communities in Indiana and other cities before the game.

“Our intent is to bring attention to the issue of systemic racism and the injustice inherit therein,” the statement read. “We also wanted to demonstrate a symbolic gesture of how we believe meaningful change happens.”

“We were not protesting the flag, the anthem, or the men and women who wear the uniform,” the statement read. “The timing of this action is meant to highlight that the presence, power, and oppression of racism remains inconsistent with the unity and freedoms of what it means to be an American.”

You can read the full statement below:

The Colts weren’t alone though. Players across the league showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement during their opening games over the weekend.

This story was originally published by Andrew Smith at WRTV.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?