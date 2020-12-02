College hoops back at MSG with Villanova-Virginia Dec. 19

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, fans watch as Creighton takes on St. John’s in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York. As more than 300 teams prepare to start a season that will look nothing like any before it, the conversation is not so much about who will be cutting nets at the end of March Madness, as whether anyone will cut nets at all. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — College basketball is coming back to Madison Square Garden this month.

In a matchup between the past two NCAA champions, Villanova and Virginia are scheduled to square off Dec. 19 in the heart of New York City.

The arena made the announcement Tuesday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be allowed to attend the Holiday Hoops Classic — the first college game at The Garden since the Big East Tournament was stopped at halftime of a March 12 quarterfinal between St. John’s and Creighton.

MSG normally hosts several early season events featuring top programs from around the country, but COVID-19 has left many teams scrambling to schedule on the fly this year.

