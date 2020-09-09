College football player dies after contracting COVID-19

Baylor wide receiver Blake Lynch (2) fumbles the ball at the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game SMU. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Jamain “Juice” Stephens, a college football player at California University of Pennsylvania, has died of complications from COVID-19, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and NBC Sports. He was 20 years old.

California University of Pennsylvania confirmed Stephens’ death in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him,” the school’s athletic director, Dr. Karen Hjerpe, said. “His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”

Stephens was a graduate of Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, who also confirmed his death in a statement.

Damar Hamlin, a safety at Pitt and a fellow Central Catholic grad, remembered Stephes in a memorial tweet.

“Cherish y’all brothers while they still here & PLEASE continue to take this virus seriously,” Hamlin said.

Got out of practice & heard the worst news. RIP JUICE ??. The most genuine & caring soul on this planet. You touched so many w/ love & laughs. Cherish y’all brothers while they still here & PLEASE continue to take this virus seriously.. you’ll be missed dearly?@StephensJamain pic.twitter.com/bNdBOvxigX — ????? ?????? (@HamlinIsland) September 8, 2020

Stephens was a senior at the school. He played in 32 games for Cal U between 2017 and 2019, including every game of the Vulcans’ last two seasons.

Cal U is part of the NCAA Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). In July, the PSAC announced it was canceling its 2020 fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cal U is currently conducting classes entirely through remote learning this fall.

Stephens’ death comes as some NCAA Division I conferences open their football seasons this week.

Baylor has already postponed its season opener against Louisiana Tech due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. That was had been scheduled to take place on Saturday.