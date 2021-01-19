Coach Steve Pikiell not concerned about Rutgers’ 4-game skid

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Coach Steve Pikiell isn’t worried about the four-game slide that has caused Rutgers to drop out of the AP Top 25.

The Scarlet Knights have struggled since opening the season with six consecutive wins and then running into a buzz-saw schedule in one of college basketball’s toughest leagues.

There are six Big Ten teams currently in the Top 25, and Rutgers has lost to No. 4 Iowa, No. 10 Wisconsin and No. 15 Ohio State twice in dropping five of its last six.

Pikiell says every team goes through a tough stretch.

Rutgers plays at Penn State on Thursday night.

