Chiefs place Britt Reid on administrative leave following car crash

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Monday, June 20, 2016.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs organization said Tuesday it has placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave.

The announcement comes as an investigation continues into Britt Reid’s role in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Feb. 4, along Interstate 435, that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life with critical injuries.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the Chiefs said they have reached out to the girl’s family.

“Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family,” the team said in the statement. “We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

The team said it continues to gather information about the incident and will continue to assist local authorities as requested.

A GoFundMe account for Ariel was established last weekend. As of Tuesday afternoon, the account had raised nearly $420,000 from more than 10,500 donors.

On Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, Police described the next steps they would take in the investigation of the crash, which could take several weeks to complete. That report will include a recreation of the scene and as well as a toxicology report.

In a search warrant application the night of the crash, police requested and were granted a search warrant to draw blood from Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

On Feb. 5, the team released a statement offering their thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in the crash.

Following the team’s loss in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that his heart bled for the victims in the crash.

During his season-ending press conference with reporters Monday, Andy Reid said his heart went out to Ariel . He also said his son had completed surgery for injuries sustained in the crash.

According to a search warrant filed just before midnight on Feb. 4, a KCPD officer said they could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” and that Britt Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and red.

Britt Reid told the officer he’d had two to three drinks, according to the search warrant application. He also said said he took Adderall by prescription.

Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutors said Monday in a statement that they will wait for KCPD to complete its investigation before reviewing the case for any possible charges.

This article was written by Sam Hartle for KSHB.