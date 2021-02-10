Chiefs: Britt Reid no longer with team follow car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Britt Reid is no longer an employee of the Kansas City Chiefs, according to team officials.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Reid’s contract had expired while he was on administrative leave.

The Chiefs confirmed Tuesday that Britt Reid was placed on administrative leave following a crash last Thursday that left two children injured. One remains in critical condition.

Britt Reid, who is head coach Andy Reid’s son, has been with the team since Andy Reid joined the club in 2013.

The NFL said earlier Wednesday that its officials had been monitoring developments in the case.

