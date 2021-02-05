Chiefs assistant coach admits in warrant to drinking before crash that hurt 2 kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that injured two young children less than two days before the team was scheduled to depart for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Reid, 35, who is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s son, has worked on the team’s coaching staff since his father arrived before the 2013 season.

The Chiefs confirmed Friday in a statement to KSHB that Reid was involved in a crash Thursday night, which left a 5-year-old in critical condition at an area hospital and injured a 4-year-old child.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” wrote the Chiefs.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday on southbound Interstate 435 near Eastwood Trafficway, which is one exit south of the Chiefs’ practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 5-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, a Chevrolet Impala that had run out of gas was sitting on the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435.

The driver had called family for help, which arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked in front of the disabled car.

While attempting to get the vehicle running again, a white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck traveling on the entrance ramp — which Britt Reid admitted to police he was driving, according to a search warrant — struck the left front of the stranded Impala.

The driver of the stranded vehicle was inside the car at the time and wasn’t injured, but the Ram truck continued forward and also struck the right rear of the Traverse.

A 5-year-old child in the backseat of the Traverse suffered life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old, also in the backseat, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD).

Both children were transported to a local hospital for treatment. A KCPD spokesman told KSHB late Friday night the 5-year-old remained in critical condition.

An adult passenger in the front seat of the Traverse was not injured in the crash. Reid received non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

KCPD said investigators were trying to determine whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash, which closed three of the interstate’s four lanes.

According to a search warrant filed just before midnight Thursday, a KCPD officer said they could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” and that Britt Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and red.

Britt Reid told the officer he’d had two to three drinks, according to the search warrant application. He also said said he took Adderall by prescription.

The officer wrote in the warrant that he observed signs of impairment, after which Reid complained of stomach pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Once at the hospital, the officer requested a blood draw from Britt Reid and a Jackson County judge approved the request. The search warrant application also references that a”a computer check revealed … multiple prior DUI contacts.”

Law enforcement also shut down the ramps from I-70 to southbound I-435 along with other interstate entrance ramps in the area to investigate and clear the wreck.

The Chiefs are scheduled to leave Saturday for Tampa, where Kansas City will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Britt Reid is not expected to travel with the team, according to a report from Jason La Canfora.

Chiefs not intending to travel with OLB coach Britt Reid while investigation into his role into a very serious multi-vehicle accident is ongoing. Son of Andy Reid. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 5, 2021

Britt Reid, a Temple University graduate, served as a training camp intern for the Philadelphia Eagles on Andy’s staff in 2009. He spent the next two years as a graduate assistant at his alma mater before joining the Chiefs’ staff in 2013.

Britt Reid spent his first two seasons in Kansas City as a defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant defensive line coach in 2015.

During 2016-18, Britt Reid served as the Chiefs’ defensive line coach before shifting to outside linebackers coach for the last two seasons.

Before coming to Kansas City, Britt Reid was arrested Jan. 30, 2007, for pointing a gun at another driver during a reported road-rage incident, according to ESPN.

According to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, court records , he was sentenced to eight to 23 months in jail and five years of probation on Nov. 1, 2007, after pleading guilty to charges of carrying an unlicensed firearm, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of an instrument of crime in connection with incident.

Seven months after the January 2007 incident, Britt Reid was arrested again and charged with DUI: controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 23, 2007.

Britt Reid, whose initial bail from the road-rage incident was revoked after the DUI arrest, pleaded guilty in connection to the second arrest and received a sentence of one to six months on Feb. 1, 2008.

He received credit for time served before being paroled Feb. 7, 2008.

Britt Reid also was fined more than $10,000 for the two incidents and ordered to complete Drug Court, which he did in July 2012, according to Pennsylvania court records.

This story was originally published by Tod Palmer at KSHB.