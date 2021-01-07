Chattanooga fires football assistant after ‘appalling’ tweet

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga has fired an offensive line coach following a social media post denigrating both the state of Georgia and Stacey Abrams as “Fat Albert.” In the tweet caught by screen grabs, Chris Malone accused Abrams of “cheating in an election, again!!!”

According to USA Today, the original tweet read, “Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!”

The Twitter account was deleted by Wednesday, and Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton on Thursday morning called the post appalling.

“Last night, a totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention,” Wharton said in the statement. “The entire post was appalling. The sentiments in that post do not represent the values of our football program, our Athletics department, or our university. With that said, effectively immediately, that individual is no longer a part of the program.”

Chattanooga confirmed Malone had been fired, but Wharton did not refer to Malone by name in his statement, saying the person responsible for the post is no longer a part of the Mocs’ program.

Confirmed by USA Today and The Associated Press, the university removed Malone’s bio page from the athletic department’s website.

“Our football program has a clear set of standards,” Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright said. “Those standards include respecting others. It is a message our players hear daily. It is a standard I will not waver on. What was posted on social media by a member of my staff is unacceptable and not any part of what I stand for or what Chattanooga Football stands for. Life is bigger than football, and as leaders of young men, we have to set that example, first and foremost. With that said, effectively immediately, that individual is no longer a part of my staff.”

According to The AP, Chattanooga played one game in 2020.