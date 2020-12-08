Champions League match between PSG, Basaksehir stopped after alleged racial slur

PSG’s Neymar, 2nd left warms up with Kylian Mbappe, 3rd from left, before a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

PARIS (AP) — The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir was interrupted after players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging a fourth official used a racial slur against an assistant coach.

Players from the Turkish side were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by the match referee at Parc des Princes, saying that the fourth official had used a racial term against him before he was sent off. Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation.

Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu.

The game was slated to resume with Coltescu no longer acting as the fourth official, according to the broadcast being carried in the US by CBS.

The game will be finished from the 14th minute on Wednesday.

PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir has been suspended as both teams walked off the field to protest alleged racial abuse by the fourth official toward Istanbul assistant manager Pierre Webo.



(via @UCLonCBSSports) pic.twitter.com/tVd4lqGnMI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2020