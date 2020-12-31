Canada approves NHL camps, but provinces must rule on games

FILE – Fans pose below the league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series hockey game betwen the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government has given its OK to start NHL training camps, citing “national interest grounds.”

It has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.

The five provinces with NHL franchises, however, must give their approval for games between Canadian teams to be played during the regular season, which is to start on Jan. 13.

Alberta became the first to give approval, telling The Canadian Press that Calgary and Edmonton can host games.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the league’s plan for the preseason offers “robust measures” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

The seven Canadian teams will play each other only during the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs.