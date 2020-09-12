BYU postpones upcoming game against Army following positive COVID-19 tests

BYU football helmet during the game against Western Michigan in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

SALT LAKE CITY — A football game scheduled for next weekend between Brigham Young University and the Army has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The matchup was scheduled for Sept. 19 in West Point.

BYU announced Saturday that a “mutual decision” was made to cancel the game after “a small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program.”

The conclusion was made after consulting with health officials and medical advisors.

“While we share the disappointment of everyone involved in the game between BYU and Army, safety as well as the physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority,” BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe said.

The teams are working to reschedule the game.

BYU is the only Utah college that has not postponed its football season this year.

The Cougars beat the Navy Midshipmen 55-3 in their opening game Monday and will face the Troy Trojans on Sept. 26 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Army defeated Louisiana-Mornore 37-7 on Saturday to improve to 2-0.

