Buffalo’s Patterson ties college record with 8 rushing TDs

by: Associated Press

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson (26) runs past Northern Illinois Huskies linebacker Daveren Rayner (9) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jaret Patterson tied an FBS single-game record with eight rushing touchdowns and had the second-biggest rushing total with 409 yards to help Buffalo beat Kent State 70-41.

Patterson reached the TD mark set by Illinois running back Howard Griffith on Sept. 22, 1990, against Southern Illinois.

He came within 18 yards of Samaje Perine’s single-game rushing record of 427 yards for Oklahoma against Kansas on Nov. 22, 2014.

Patterson carried it 36 times against the Golden Flashes.

Kent State was led by Dustin Crum with 343 yards passing and three scores.

