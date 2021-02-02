Buffalo Wild Wings to offer free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

For the third year in a row, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer free wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

The restaurant will offer an order of six-count wings for free if the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers goes into overtime.

The deal is good for everyone in the U.S. and Canada.

“Overtime is synonymous with Buffalo Wild Wings and we’re leaning into that yet again this year with free wings for America if the Big Game goes into overtime,” said Rita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer for Buffalo Wild Wings in a press release. “Because the only thing better than extra football is free wings.”

If the stars align, wing fanatics will be able to redeem the offer on Feb. 22 from 4-7 p.m. local time.

According to BWW, Las Vegas odds say a 10 percent chance that the game goes into overtime.