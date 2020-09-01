Buffalo Bills fan hopes to give back with unused tailgating cash

Your unused tailgate cash could help WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. – With the prospect of a tailgating-less season looming for the Buffalo Bills, one fan is hoping to bring fans together to give back.

“Bills fans always pull through,” Sue Cycon said.

Cycon is hoping that the money Bills fans save by not tailgating can be donated, hoping to benefit Western New York.

“Donate Your Beer Money” will be held from Sept. 20-Oct. 11 at a local Buffalo restaurant called Danny’s.

The socially distant donation event will be taking food donations for FeedMoreWNY, school supplies for children around Western New York, and monetary donations for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, particularly their pediatric care unit.

Donate your beer money campaign

“Anywhere from immunotherapy to clinical trials, that’s where those funds go,” Alexandria Hoaglund of Roswell Park said.

Donations can already be made to Roswell through the “Donate Your Beer Money” campaign at the link here.

Donations will be accepted through drive-through donations.

Simply drive into the parking lot at Danny’s, roll your window down and someone will grab the donations.

This story was first reported by Jeff Slawson at WKBW in Buffalo, New York.