Watch: Tom Brady throws Lombardi Trophy across river during Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks at the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is considered to be the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

And throughout his 20-year NFL career, he has made some unbelievable throws.

But the toss Brady made on Wednesday while celebrating with his team of winning the Super Bowl will probably be the most impressive one yet.

While out on a boat during the Buccaneers’ championship boat parade, Brady was shown holding the Lombardi Trophy on his boat during the parade.

But tight end Cameron Brate, who was on another boat, wanted to hold the trophy, so Brady threw it over the water and onto the boat behind him.

The Bucs were out celebrating their win over the Kansas City Chiefs by having players ride on boats during a parade celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

