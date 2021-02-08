Bucs’ Javadifar, Locust 1st female coaches to win Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar have become the first female coaches on a team to win the Super Bowl.

They’re both on the staff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 Sunday night.

The 30-year-old Javadifar is an assistant strength and conditioning coach, and the 56-year-old Locust is an assistant defensive line coach.

They’ve each worked two seasons for head coach Bruce Arians.

Locust and Javadifar are the only two female coaches in the league to be employed by a team – the Buccaneers, according to The Associated Press.

Last season, Katie Sowers became the first female to coach in a Super Bowl.

She was an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers in their loss to the Chiefs.