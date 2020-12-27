Browns’ playoff chances take hit with 23-16 loss to Jets

by: Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) recovers a fumble by quarterback Baker Mayfield during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. The ruling on the field resulted in a turnover on downs ending the drive. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— Baker Mayfield coughed up the ball and the Cleveland Browns’ chances to wrap up a playoff spot.

After a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Browns will need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday if they’re going to end the NFL’s longest playoff drought.

On fourth-and-1 with 1:18 remaining and the short-handed Browns driving for the potential tying score, Mayfield tried to push forward for the first down but lost the ball when Tarell Basham smacked into him.

Kareem Hunt recovered, but by rule, Mayfield was the only one who could advance the ball.

The Jets sealed their second straight victory after an 0-13 start.

